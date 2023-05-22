Wasa chairman who raised complaints against MD Taqsem loses his post

Bangladesh

Wasa chairman who raised complaints against MD Taqsem loses his post

Wasa Chairman Golam Mostafa, who brought allegations against the organisation's Managing Director Taqsem A Khan of arbitrariness, has been removed from his post.

The Ministry of Local Government has appointed Wasa board member Sujit Kumar Bala as the new chairman, according to a circular issued today.

When contacted Golam Mostafa told The Business Standard, "My term ended six months ago, which might be the reason for the appointment of a new chairman." 

Overpricing water, embezzling funds, among dozens of irregularities Taqsem committed, Wasa chairman writes to ministry

However, he claimed to have received no official notification from the ministry regarding his removal.

Furthermore, Mostafa expressed his belief that his removal could be attributed to his previous allegations against the MD.

"The authorities might prefer individuals with questionable integrity, such as Taqsem, the outgoing chairman rebuked.

Take complaints against Wasa MD into account: TIB

In a letter to the Ministry of Local Government on 17 May, Wasa board Chairman Golam Mostafa said, "Taqsem A Khan has turned the Dhaka Wasa into a place of irregularities, waste of resources and corruption. 

"He has been managing the agency in an autocratic manner as if it is his own estate. The MD has been defying the Wasa board for a long time, but it has now reached an extreme level."

