Read Cyber Security Bill before making comments: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday suggested reading the Cyber Security Bill first before making any comments on it as the government thinks people's concerns are addressed in the bill.

"Read the Act first," he told reporters while responding to a question at a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Momen asked the questioner what he would do when someone wrote something bad about his mother or sister on the internet.

He said that though people criticise the law, they usually come forward to seek help if they get in any trouble.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam who was present at the briefing supplemented by saying all the concerns centering the previous Digital Security Act are addressed and well accommodated in the new Cyber Security Act.

"We truly expect, all will accept it in a good spirit," he said.

The State Minister said there are more notorious laws in the Western world compared to Bangladesh and due to lack of knowledge proper comparison are not seen in practice.

"Kindly make comments making the comparison," he added.

The Cyber Security Bill 2023 was passed in parliament on Wednesday with a provision making offences under four of its sections non-bailable.

It is proposed to replace the much-talked-about Digital Security Act, in which offences under 14 sections were non-bailable.

As per the Bill, officers of the rank of police inspector are empowered to search and arrest anyone without any warrant.

However, if a false case is filed, it is considered as a crime and provisions for punishment have been kept.

The four non-bailable offences are related to intrusion into key information infrastructures, damaging computers and computer systems, cyber terrorist activities, and hacking related crimes.

In the law, the offences under four sections are non-bailable.

The intrusion into important information infrastructures and others are in section-17, while damaging computers and computer systems are in section-19, cyber terrorist acts and committing such crimes are in section-27, and hacking related crimes are in section-33.

The already-filed cases will run under the existing law- Digital Security Act as a provision was incorporated in the proposed law.

US Reaction

The United States noted the passage of the new Cyber Security Act (CSA) by the Bangladesh Parliament.

"We regret that the government of Bangladesh did not give stakeholders adequate opportunity to review and provide input to the new law to ensure it meets international standards," said the US Embassy on Thursday.

Unfortunately, it said, the CSA retains many aspects of its predecessor, the Digital Security Act.

The new legislation continues to criminalize freedom of expression, retains non-bailable offenses, and too easily could be misused to arrest, detain, and silence critics.

Proposed Resolution

The European Parliament moved a joint non-legislative resolution expressing concerns over the deterioration of the human rights situation in Bangladesh.

About the proposed resolution, State Minister Shahriar Alam said the government cannot sit idle closing its eyes if there is any propaganda against Bangladesh.

He highlighted some of debaters opposition towards such resolution and said, "We hope common sense will prevail."

Foreign Minister Dr Momen said it is up to them who are discussing the issue but Bangladesh is focusing on good work.