CPJ welcomes govt decision to repeal Cyber Security Act

Bangladesh

UNB
11 November, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 06:14 pm

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) today (11 November) wrote to Professor Muhammad Yunus welcoming his interim government's decision to scrap the Cyber Security Act.

"We welcome the interim government's recent announcement that the Cyber Security Act 2023 will be repealed," wrote Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of the CPJ, in the letter urging Yunus to protect press freedom in his role as chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh.

"I am writing to respectfully urge your leadership to ensure that Bangladesh takes action to protect these fundamental rights, which are explicitly enshrined in the country's constitution and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Bangladesh is a state party," said Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of the Committee to Protect Journalists, in a letter to Prof Yunus.

On 4 November, the interim information ministry announced that the Cyber Security Act would be repealed within a week. 

The law was passed in 2023 and replaced the Digital Security Act, which was repeatedly used to crack down on journalists under the previous government.

Currently, CPJ said, dozens of journalists perceived to be supportive of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ousted Awami League party face police investigations in "apparent retaliation" for their work.

CPJ shared a set of recommendations with the interim government including imposing an immediate moratorium on repressive laws that undermine Bangladesh's constitutional obligation to protect freedom of expression and press freedom, facilitate the withdrawal or dismissal of hundreds of criminal cases lodged against journalists in retaliation for their work, ensure prompt, independent, and transparent investigations into recent attacks and violence against the press, ensure that law enforcement agencies end the undue surveillance and harassment of journalists.

The CPJ also recommended to enact a comprehensive journalist protection law in consultation with the media and civil society, reform the Bangladesh Press Council, implement a streamlined press accreditation and renewal process and maintain unrestricted visa access for foreign journalists and maintain unrestricted and unimpeded access to media outlets, as well as internet and telecommunication services.

