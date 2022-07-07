Rangpur Express halts operations during Eid holidays as non-Muslim staff not available

Rangpur Express, an intercity train that runs on the Dhaka-Rangpur-Dhaka route, will not operate on 9 July and 11 July due to unavailability of non-Muslims running staff.

"As there are no non-Muslim running staff among the workers in the Lalmonirhat section, Rangpur Express train will not operate on the Rangpur-Dhaka route on 9 July and 11 July," said a letter issued by the Bangladesh Railway on 7 July.

The concerned departments have been requested to take measures accordingly.

