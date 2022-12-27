Rangpur city election underway

The voting for Rangpur City Corporation (RCC) election has begun.

The vote casting started at 8:30am on Tuesday (27 December) and will continue till 4:30pm.

Only Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used in all centres for the poll.

A general holiday has been declared in the area on the occasion of the election. At the same time, the Bangladesh Bank has ordered to close all the banks in the vicinity for the day.

CCTV cameras have been installed at the centres to monitor the poll for any irregularities and the election commissioners are observing the voting from the Election Commission building in Dhaka through CCTVs.

Photo: TBS

A total of 260 candidates are contesting in the RCC elections. Nine candidates are vying for the post of mayor, 183 for the post of councillors and 68 for the post of reserved councillors.

