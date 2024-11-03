Rajshahi gets first female DC

Rajshahi gets first female DC

Afia Akhter, female Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rajshahi. Photo: BSS
Afia Akhter, female Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rajshahi. Photo: BSS

Rajshahi district got a female Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Magistrate for the first time in its 254-year history since 1769.

Afia Akhter joined Rajshahi as 127th DC today. Prior to her new assignment, she was a zonal Settlement Officer in Chattogram.

On December 16, 1769, the district was established and Mr CW Bawton Raus was given the appointment as the first DC.

Born in Kotwali Thana in Jessore district, Afia Akhter obtained BA and MA degrees in the Department of International Relations at Dhaka University in 1998 and 1999 respectively.

After joining as an administration cadre officer through the 25th BCS, her first posting was at the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's office as an assistant commissioner.

