Two months in, interim govt yet to appoint 7 secretaries, 8 DCs

Two months into its tenure, Bangladesh's interim government is encountering increasing scrutiny over delays in appointing key administrative officials.

With seven secretaries still unappointed in various ministries and divisions, and a lack of deputy commissioners (DCs) in eight districts, the ramifications for governance and public administration are becoming increasingly pronounced.

The void in leadership positions raises concerns about the capacity of the government to effectively implement policies and deliver services. Files circulating among civil service officials reveal a backlog of denied promotions and appointments during the previous government, which has fostered discontent among both deprived personnel and those who have recently secured promotions.

The Ministry of Public Administration has shown little urgency in addressing these vacancies. The slow pace of selection and appointment for qualified officials in crucial roles has left many civil servants frustrated.

Currently, there are seven vacant secretary positions across various ministries and divisions. Despite the long wait, only three officials have been elevated to the rank of secretary. Many who were promoted to additional secretary have since retired without receiving a posting, contributing to a backlog that hampers effective governance.

Among the 133 individuals promoted as joint secretaries, a mere 65 have been allocated to various ministries, while 45 remain in their previous roles.

This stagnation has left additional secretaries unable to make necessary policy decisions, further complicating the governance landscape. The files for the postings of deprived personnel are reportedly circulating without action, indicating a significant delay in moving forward with appointments.

The failure to appoint DCs is particularly concerning, as eight districts currently operate without leadership. Following a brief attempt to appoint new officials as DCs on September 10, those appointments were abruptly cancelled just a day later. This leaves the districts of Rajshahi, Natore, Joypurhat, Sirajganj, Kushtia, Rajbari, Shariatpur, and Dinajpur without any appointed officials, causing a vacuum in local governance.

Although additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) continue to manage routine functions, the absence of formal leadership severely limits their effectiveness.

Dr Anwar Ullah, president of the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association and Secretary of the Statistics and Information Management Division, addressed the situation, emphasising the need for suitable postings for deprived officials. "I am not saying that everyone must become a secretary," he stated.

"Besides the position of secretary, there is no barrier to becoming the DG of various departments, chairman of authorities, or divisional commissioners."

His comments reflect the frustrations felt among many civil servants who are eagerly awaiting appropriate placements.

Calls for swift action are mounting from various quarters, as the administrative delays have left many qualified individuals in limbo.

ABM Abdus Sattar, a former joint secretary and convener of the Anti-Discrimination Employees Unity Forum, criticised the ongoing procrastination in appointing qualified personnel.

"Even after two months of the interim government, it still has not been able to appoint secretaries in two ministries and five divisions, DCs in eight districts," he remarked.

Sattar further noted that, despite the promotion of some officials, delays persist in their postings, causing significant frustration among civil servants.

"Files regarding the postings of deprived officials are being stuck at every level," he added.

"Among them, the deprived in the administration are suffering from deprivation." His comments underscore the widespread discontent among civil servants, many of whom feel sidelined in the current administrative reshuffle.

Dr Mohammad Mokhles-ur Rahman, senior secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, attempted to reassure stakeholders by stating that appointments would be expedited for the vacant positions of secretaries and DCs.

"We are proceeding with the appointments in a thoughtful manner to avoid any questions," he explained.

He also expressed a commitment to prioritising the postings of deprived officials according to their qualifications.

The ongoing situation reflects broader issues within the interim government's administrative framework, particularly as it seeks to navigate the transition from the previous administration. The Ministries of Shipping, and Cultural Affairs are among those lacking secretaries, while crucial divisions such as the Planning Division, Financial Institutions Division, Security Services Division, and Local Government Division also remain without leadership.

The lack of a cohesive strategy to fill these vacancies poses challenges for effective governance at both the national and local levels. The eight districts without DCs are particularly vulnerable, as the ADCs struggle to maintain operations in the absence of formal leadership.

The ongoing administrative void raises questions about the ability of the interim government to restore stability and deliver essential services to the public, analysts say.

As the interim government continues its efforts to stabilise and reorganise the administrative framework, the pressure mounts to fill these vacancies and restore confidence among civil servants and the public alike.

The next steps taken by the Ministry of Public Administration will be critical in determining the trajectory of governance and service delivery in Bangladesh, as well as the morale of a workforce eagerly awaiting recognition and rightful placement in the evolving administrative landscape.