Quota protest: Highest turnout of students as they block Shahbagh intersection halting traffic movement for an hour

The latest phase of the protest against quota reinstatement for government jobs has seen the highest turnout of students as they blocked the Shahbagh intersection this afternoon, halting traffic movement for about an hour.

Students from various government universities have continued their protest marches and highway blockades for the fourth day, demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 quota cancellation circular.

Students gathered around VC Chattar in Dhaka University premises at around 2:30pm this afternoon during their ongoing protest. The procession circled the university campus, starting from the Central Library at 3:00pm.

Later on, a large procession of students from around the capital stopped at the Shahbagh intersection at 4pm and wrapped up their programme at atoung 5:30pm.

They announced a "Bangla Blocked" programme tomorrow, which means they will block the roads in front of all educational institutions of Bangladesh during their movement.

Police teams were on stand-by during the programme.

Earlier on the day, students of Mawlana Bhasani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge highway to protest against the quota system in government jobs.

They staged a blockade at the highway's Nagar Jalpai Bypass area from 11am to 12pm today , causing around 20 kilometres of tailbacks on both sides of the road.

Several passengers and bus drivers expressed solidarity with the students, even though they had been stuck on the highway for two and a half hours due to the quota protest.

Students from Rajshahi University were protesting with four key demands, including abolishing the quota system in government jobs and reinstating the 2018 circular.

The students gathered in front of the Senate Building around 11am today and marched to the main gate of the university.

Later, they blocked the Rajshahi, Natore, and Dhaka highways. After about an hour, they moved from there and returned to the campus with their procession.

The students later participated in a street play on Paris Road within the campus.

Students from 11 departments of Cumilla University have boycotted all classes and exams as part of their protest against quotas in government jobs.

Cumilla University has 19 departments in total. Many departments are preparing to participate in the boycott as of filing this report. The protesting students said the boycott will start tomorrow (7 July).