Quota protest: Students block Dhaka-Tangail highway; calls for class, exam boycott grow

Students of the Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University blocks Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge Highway to protest against the quota system in government jobs on Saturday, 6 July 2024, causing a 20km long tailback on both sides of the road. Collage: TBS

Students of Mawlana Bhasani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge highway to protest against the quota system in government jobs.

They staged the blockade at the highway's Nagar Jalpai Bypass area from 11am to 12pm today (6 July), causing around 20 kilometres of tailbacks on both sides of the road.

Students at the time chanted slogans, demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 law, which abolished the freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

They demanded the establishment of a commission to promptly remove irrational and discriminatory quotas in government jobs (in all grades) while minimising the quota to the lowest level, considering only the backward communities as per the constitution.

They said the benefits of the quota should not be used multiple times in government job examinations. If no eligible candidates are found under the quota, positions must be filled based on merit.

The students also demanded effective measures to ensure a corruption-free, impartial, and merit-based bureaucracy.

"We have united to bury the discriminatory quota system imposed on us. The general students will continue their movement, overcoming any obstacles. Our only demand is to reinstate the 2018 circular," they said.

Several passengers and bus drivers expressed solidarity with the students, even though they had been stuck on the highway for two and a half hours due to the quota protest.

RU students' protest on quota reinstatement

Students from Rajshahi University are protesting with four key demands, including abolishing the quota system in government jobs and reinstating the 2018 circular.

The students gathered in front of the Senate Building around 11am today and marched to the main gate of the university.

Students of Rajshahi University brings out protest against the quota system in government jobs on Saturday, 6 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Later, they blocked the Rajshahi, Natore, and Dhaka highways.

After about an hour, they moved from there and returned to the campus with their procession.

The students later participated in a street play on Paris Road within the campus.

They said their protests will continue until all their demands are met.

Cumilla University students boycott class, exams

Students from 11 departments of Cumilla University have boycotted all classes and exams as part of their protest against quotas in government jobs.

Cumilla University has 19 departments in total. Many departments are preparing to participate in the boycott as of filing this report.

The protesting students said the boycott will start tomorrow (7 July).

Students call for class, exam boycott

The "Anti-Discriminatory Students Movement" has intensified its campaign against the reinstatement of quotas in government job recruitment and on three other demands.

The movement has organised protests and rallies at various educational institutions nationwide on Friday (5 July) and called for a class exam boycott on Sunday (7 July).

On Friday, students from Chittagong University, Khulna University, Haji Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University in Dinajpur, Jashore University of Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in Gopalganj, and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University in Tangail staged sit-ins, protests, rallies, and road blockades.

The protesting students expressed strong opposition to the quota system, claiming it hinders meritorious students.

They demanded the abolition of all quotas except for the one designated for people with disabilities. Additionally, they called for reforms to the admissions process.

How quota system came about: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the quota in September 1972, at a time when the country was ravaged by war.

The quota system was put in place to counter years of discrimination against Bangalees during the Pakistani rule. Explainer: Why are students protesting the quota system

The new quota system allocated 40% of jobs to districts, 30% to freedom fighters, 10% to war-affected women and 20% based on merit.

Two high-powered reform bodies recommended several measures for selection process based on merit and long-term career planning.

The Pay and Service Commission, instituted in 1976, also recommended merit-based recruitment.

The quota problem: Over the years, the quota for freedom fighters was identified as a problem area because the required number of candidates could not be found in the category, data from 1982-1990 shows.