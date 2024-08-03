Protesting students, locals block Dhaka-Rajshahi highway defying rain

Students and locals gather in front of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) gate and block the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway as part of a pre-announced protest programme. Photo: Bulbul Habib.

Students and locals protesting against the government's crackdown on peaceful protests have blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway in front of the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) gate.

The previously announced protest programme started at 10am this morning (3 August). People were seen chanting slogans while taking positions on the highway. University teachers, lawyers, and people from various professions participated in the protest with students.

"People have joined the student rally. We fully support the students' nine-point demand. The victory of the students is inevitable," said Dr Saleh Hasan Naqib, a professor in the Department of Physics at Rajshahi University.

As of filing this report, multiple small groups of students and locals from nearby areas were seen rallying to join the demonstrators at the site.

Earlier, quota protesters announced a nationwide demonstration today (3 August) and an indefinite "total non-cooperation" movement from Sunday (4 August) to protest against the government's violent crackdown on students during peaceful protests across the country.

"We urge all citizens to participate in the movement," Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators said in a press statement sent to the media yesterday.

To make the non-cooperation movement successful, the coordinators have urged people to boycott all taxes and levies. refrain from paying electricity, gas, water, and other utility bills, and keep all government and private institutions, offices, and courts closed.

They have also requested to keep all educational institutions shut, stop sending remittances and boycott all government-organised events.