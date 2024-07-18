Rajshahi University students block Dhaka-Rajshahi highway amid nationwide protests

RU students blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway in front of the main entrance of the university. Photos: TBS

Students from Rajshahi University have intensified their protests by blocking the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway in front of the main entrance of the university.

The blockade began around 2:45pm, with the students demonstrating against the government's handling of the ongoing quota reform movement.

A joint team of police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was deployed to the spot to manage the situation.

According to our correspondent, members of the joint team engaged in talks with the protesters, urging them to vacate the highway. However, the students refused to heed their calls and continued their blockade.

By 4:00pm, the standoff persisted with the students still blocking the highway. Efforts by the students to enter the university campus were prevented by police and BGB forces around 3:50pm, maintaining the tense atmosphere.

This wave of protests comes as part of a nationwide shutdown called by anti-quota reform activists, which has paralysed cities across Bangladesh.

Demonstrators have been blocking highways and engaging in clashes with law enforcement in various parts of the country.