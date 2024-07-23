Prof Yunus’ statement anti-state, unfortunate: FM Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (23 July) condemned Nobel peace prize laureate Prof Mohammad Yunus' statement through which he invited foreign leaders to interfere in Bangladesh's internal affairs.

"It is [such move from Yunus] anti-state. As a Nobel laureate, instead of protesting the attacks on country and state, he issued statement on other issues. It's really unfortunate. It was not expected from him," Hasan told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while reacting to Prof Yunus's statement published in a section of media.

Referring to Prof Yunus' statement, the foreign minister said Prof Yunus called upon the world leaders to take initiative instead of condemning the attacks on the state.

"I urgently call on world leaders and the United Nations to do everything within their powers to end the violence against those who are exercising their rights to protest," New Age quoted AFP news on Tuesday as saying by Prof Yunus.

There has been no students protest over the last three days and currently a peaceful environment is prevailing in the country amid curfew in place and army deployment.

The government said BNP-Jamaat terrorists and extremists carried out attacks across the country as part of their well-thought and pre-designed blueprint to disconnect the country from the world, stop development efforts and disrupt its journey towards next level of development.