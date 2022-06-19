Probe committee formed after ferry collision kills 1

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 05:14 pm

Related News

Probe committee formed after ferry collision kills 1

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 05:14 pm
Probe committee formed after ferry collision kills 1

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has formed an investigation committee to probe the incident of two ferries colliding on the Padma River that left one dead. 

The accident, taking place on early Sunday (19 June) also injured 10 others.

The committee, headed by BIWTC Deputy General Manager AKM Shajahan, has been asked to submit a report within three days to BIWTC. 

The passenger ferries - Begum Rokeya and Begum Sufia Kamal - collided head-on near Jajira in Shariatpur on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route at around 3 am Sunday. 

One killed, 10 injured as two ferries collide in Padma

The front parts of the two ferries were damaged in the collision at high speed. The driver of a car on Sufia Kamal Ferry was killed and at least 10 people on both ferries were injured. 

Five vehicles on Begum Rokeya Ferry were damaged. Meanwhile, driver of another car went missing after falling into the Padma following the collision.

Ferry accident / Ferry / Probe Committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

5h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

5h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

20h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bubly watches movie with the audience

Bubly watches movie with the audience

45m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips for home tutors

2h | Videos
Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

5h | Videos
What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply