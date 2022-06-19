Probe committee formed after ferry collision kills 1

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has formed an investigation committee to probe the incident of two ferries colliding on the Padma River that left one dead.

The accident, taking place on early Sunday (19 June) also injured 10 others.

The committee, headed by BIWTC Deputy General Manager AKM Shajahan, has been asked to submit a report within three days to BIWTC.

The passenger ferries - Begum Rokeya and Begum Sufia Kamal - collided head-on near Jajira in Shariatpur on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route at around 3 am Sunday.

The front parts of the two ferries were damaged in the collision at high speed. The driver of a car on Sufia Kamal Ferry was killed and at least 10 people on both ferries were injured.

Five vehicles on Begum Rokeya Ferry were damaged. Meanwhile, driver of another car went missing after falling into the Padma following the collision.