Ctg off-dock strike called off 

Prime mover drivers and staffers at KDS Logistics Ltd -- one of the 19 private off-docks in Chattogram -- called off their strike after six days on Tuesday midnight as the authorities assured the workers that all their demands will be met, confirmed a labour leader.

"We have withdrawn the strike on the assurance of Chittagong Port Authority, police, and KDS Logistics Ltd," Md Mainuddin, president of the Chattogram Prime Mover-Trailer Workers' Union, told The Business Standard.

He said the off-dock authorities have promised to clear all their arrears. Besides, the off-dock also assured workers that it will provide identity cards to the vehicle drivers, issue appointment letters, and pay gratuity within the next 45 days.

On 30 September, transportation of export-import goods to and from KDS Logistics' inland container depot came to a halt as 400 transport workers went on a strike demanding job regularisation and post-retirement benefits.

Export goods worth Tk650 crore were reportedly stuck at the depot due to the strike.