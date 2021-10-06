Ctg off-dock strike called off 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 10:41 pm

Related News

Ctg off-dock strike called off 

The transport workers at the inland container depot returned to work on Tuesday midnight

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 10:41 pm
Ctg off-dock strike called off 

Prime mover drivers and staffers at KDS Logistics Ltd -- one of the 19 private off-docks in Chattogram -- called off their strike after six days on Tuesday midnight as the authorities assured the workers that all their demands will be met, confirmed a labour leader.

"We have withdrawn the strike on the assurance of Chittagong Port Authority, police, and KDS Logistics Ltd," Md Mainuddin, president of the Chattogram Prime Mover-Trailer Workers' Union, told The Business Standard.

He said the off-dock authorities have promised to clear all their arrears. Besides, the off-dock also assured workers that it will provide identity cards to the vehicle drivers, issue appointment letters, and pay gratuity within the next 45 days.

On 30 September, transportation of export-import goods to and from KDS Logistics' inland container depot came to a halt as 400 transport workers went on a strike demanding job regularisation and post-retirement benefits.

Export goods worth Tk650 crore were reportedly stuck at the depot due to the strike.

Top News / Trade

Prime mover workers / Chattogram Port / KDS Logistic Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

11h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

11h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

11h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users