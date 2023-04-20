Prices of Eid sweets ingredients soar by 50%

The soaring prices of sweets, which are the primary component of Eid day cuisine, have dampened the festive spirits of lower and middle-class households.

Coconut, a key ingredient in Eid sweet menu, has tripled in price over the past two years.

In addition to coconuts, the prices of other items typically consumed during Eid have also risen, prompting many individuals to reduce their purchases.

The prices of vermicelli and noodles have also hiked due to the increase in the prices of raw materials such as flour and edible oil.

The price of Bangla Semai (locally made vermicelli) has increased by at least Tk26 per kg at the wholesale level and Tk40 per kg at the retail level in last two years.

Similarly, the price of laccha semai has increased by at least 55% in two years. Sugar has also increased from Tk65 to Tk115 per kg during the same period.

"The prices of vermicelli have increased due to the rise in the prices of edible oil and flour, which are the main ingredients for making vermicelli," says Amal Saha, the proprietor of Nazim and Brothers.

Mahmudur Rahman Chowdhury, manager (research and development) of vermicelli manufacturing company Banoful & Co told The Business Standard, "The most popular packet size is 200 grams. The price of this packet of laccha semai has increased by Tk20 over the past two years, mainly due to the rise in oil and flour prices. Currently, it is being sold for Tk50."

The price of noodles has also increased by 25%-30% in two years.

Elias Saudagar, a store owner in Kazir Deuri Bazar of Chattogram city, said customers who used to purchase five kilograms of sugar during Eid in previous years have only bought two kilograms this year.

He added that the prices of all commodities, including daily necessities, have escalated, leading people to buy fewer Eid items.