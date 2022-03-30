Prices of daily commodities will be reasonable in Ramadan: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday that the price of daily commodities will be reasonable during Ramadan.

The prices of daily commodities will remain under control in the holy month because of the effective measures taken by her government, the premier said while responding to a question from opposition MP Fakhrul Imam in the parliament on Wednesday (30 March).

She added that TCB will sell items at a subsidised price to a total of one crore low-income families in all city corporations, districts, upazilas, municipalities and unions during Ramadan.

TCB's products will be sold on the basis of criteria set under the supervision of district administration and upazila administration.