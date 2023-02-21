President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid their rich tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

Both the Head of the State and the Head of the Government paid their homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar here at one minute past midnight tonight.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at the Shaheed Minar premises six minutes before the clock struck 12 midnight, while President Abdul Hamid reached the Central Shaheed Minar three minutes before the zero hour of today.

President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar together in slow pace while playing the historic immortal song on the Amar Ekushey "Amar Vaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February . . . Ami Ki Vulitey Pari?"

The President was the first to lay the wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar. Just after the President, the premier placed the wreath at the Shaheed Minar.

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language Heroes.

Photo: PID

Speaker, ministers, advisers to the prime minister, parliament members, chiefs of the three services, senior Awami League leaders, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats, high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Subsequently flanked by cabinet members and senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, placed another wreath at the Shaheed Minar on behalf of the party.

Later, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Shamsul Hoque Tuku placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.

On arrival at the Shaheed Minar, the President was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.

Jatiya Party leader GM Quader, on behalf of the Opposition Leader in the Parliament Begum Raushan Ershad, also placed a wreath at the Shaheed Minar.

Later, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police, the ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries, the heads of different international organizations, Rapid Action Battlion (RAB), Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), war-wounded freedom fighters, Dhaka University Alumni Association and Jatiya Samjatantrik Dal (JSD), among others, placed wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.

Later, the Shaheed Minar was opened to the public when hundreds of people from all walks of life walked barefoot to it with flowers in hands and humming "Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February" to recall the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes on this day in 1952.