Preparation underway to bring back Captain Nawshad's body

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 03:14 pm

Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum. Photo: Collected
Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum. Photo: Collected

The body of Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum, Biman pilot who died on Sunday following a heart attack in mid-air, will be brought back to the country from India soon.

"We are taking all preparations to bring his body back to Dhaka," Captain Mahbubur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Airlines' Pilot Association, told The Business Standard today.

Captain Nawshad suffered a heart attack mid-air on 27 August and the flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines had to make an emergency landing at India's Nagpur airport.   

Biman pilot Captain Nawshad 'clinically dead'

The Dhaka-bound flight BG-022 was carrying 126 passengers from Muscat.

Soon after the emergency landing, the pilot was rushed to nearby Hope Hospital. He was later shifted to Kingsway Hospitals in Nagpur. There he was declared dead on Sunday.

