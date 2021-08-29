Biman pilot Captain Nawshad 'clinically dead'

Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum, Biman pilot who suffered a heart attack in mid-air, is "clinicaly dead" today at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kingsway Hospitals in Nagpur, India.

His family source confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The source also said that they were yet to receive official confirmation, but added two family members were on the way to the hospital.

The last update the family received from hospital authorities was that Nawshad had been put on ventilation support.

Earlier on Friday morning (27 August), a passenger flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines made an emergency landing in India after its pilot, Quaiyum suffered a heart attack mid-air.

The Dhaka-bound flight landed at Nagpur airport around 10:40am in the western state of Maharashtra.

At the time, flight BG-022 was carrying 126 passengers from Muscat.

Soon after the emergency landing, the pilot was rushed to nearby Hope Hospital and treated at the emergency unit of the hospital. He was later shifted to Kingsway Hospitals in Nagpur.

Later, a flight of the national flag carrier, BG-022 left Nagpur Airport at around 10:25pm (Indian local time) carrying 124 passengers and landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12:51 am (Bangladesh Time).