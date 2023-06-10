Power supply will be normal very soon: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Saturday said power supply will be normal very soon as the government is sincerely working for electricity production in the country.

"We are importing coal to operate power plants... I am hopeful power supply will be normalised within two weeks," he told a roundtable on 'Flood in haor region and preparedness' in Sunamganj.

Mannan said, "We have to take all necessary preparation including building infrastructure to tackle upcoming flooding to minimise losses of lives and properties."

Flood is a very natural phenomenon in Bangladesh and the country is affected by the natural disaster almost every year, he said adding that all relevant organisations have to work in a coordinated manner to deal with flood.

