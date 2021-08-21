Pori Moni sent to jail again 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
21 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 04:45 pm

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

A court today sent actor Pori Moni to Kashimpur jail after her third remand denying bail plea.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam issued the order when Pori Moni was produced before the court earlier today. 

This is the fourth time Pori Moni's bail plea got rejected.

Actor Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August with reportedly a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs.

In this connection, a case was filed with Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act.

In the following day, Pori Moni and Dipu were placed on four-day remand each by Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid in the case.

Later, a Dhaka Court had placed the actor on 2-day fresh remand on 10 August after she had been produced before the court at the end of a 4-day remand.

On 19 August, she was placed on a one-day remand after CID had 5-day remand prayer filed.

