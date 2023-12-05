Awami League scraps 10 Dec rally as permission denied

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 10:25 am

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League (AL) has opted out of organising a rally in the capital on 10 December (Sunday), on the occasion of World Human Rights Day.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader confirmed the matter citing the party's inability to obtain the Election Commission's permission for the planned rally. 

He said, "The Election Commission denied permission to hold the rally, from concerns about potential showdown during an outdoor political gathering. Hence, we have decided to limit our 10 December celebration solely to Human Rights Day.

"We're committed to upholding electoral regulations and refrain from any breaches."

Speaking on the occasion of Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy's 60th death anniversary on Tuesday (5 December), Quader emphasised that Awami League is committed to rectifying democratic deficiencies.

He criticised those who are using strikes and blockades to disrupt the upcoming national elections, labelling them as undemocratic forces.

The event was attended by Awami League Presidium member Dr Abdur Razzak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nashim, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, and Education and Human Resources Affairs Secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa, among others.

Earlier, AL had formally requested permission from the returning officer and Dhaka's divisional commissioner to conduct the rally on 10 December.

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League announced the rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque at 3pm to mark International Human Rights Day.
 

