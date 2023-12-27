AL election manifesto: Import, export to be balanced to ensure forex supply

If elected, Awami League will ensure a balance in import and export to reduce uncertainty in supply of foreign exchange, said the Prime Minister and the party's President Sheikh Hasina.

"A correlation between market value and income will be established," she said while announcing the election manifesto of Awami League at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today (27 December).

Regarding controlling inflation she said, policy interest rates will be the main means and instruments for controlling money supply and inflation.

Credit provision for self-employment of employable trained youth will be extended, she added.

Default loans will be dealt with more strictly, she said adding it will be ensured that banks maintain the prescribed provision for defaulted loans.

"In the last decade and a half, Bangladesh has established itself as a dynamic and fast-growing global economic power. Bangladesh is currently the 33rd economy in the world regarding national income. During this time, the production and supply of various products and services increased significantly due to the revolutionary changes in the country's agriculture, industry, and service sectors," said Sheikh Hasina.

To ensure further growth, the Awami League will continue to give importance to the private sector and use opportunities for joint investment between the public and private sectors where reasonable, the party president continued.

The election manifesto announcement programme was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today.

Speaking at the event, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Sheikh Hasina is an inspirational leader who is focused on the future generation.

Insisting on Awami League's commitment to perfecting democracy, Quader asserted, "We are not afraid about the outcome of the election."

"Despite recurrent arson attacks and violence, we remain resolute. Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, we will overcome these conspiracies and terrorism, preserving the honour of the red-green flag and securing victory, InShaa'Allah," he added.

According to AL sources, the party will prioritise 11 issues in its manifesto, including efforts to maintain commodity prices.

Employable education and employment for the youth, a modern technology-dependent Smart Bangladesh, an integrated agricultural system, and affordable healthcare for low-income people are some of the key areas focused on the election manifesto.

The manifesto includes issues for implementing the Prime Minister's goals of transforming Bangladesh into a developed nation by the year 2041.

In its 2008 election manifesto, AL's slogan was "The Charter of Change."

In 2014, it was "Bangladesh is Moving Forward." In 2018, the party's slogan was "Road to Prosperity."