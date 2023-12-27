PM Hasina announcing AL manifesto prioritising efforts to maintain commodity prices, healthcare for poor

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, is announcing the Awami League's (AL) election manifesto, prioritising a modern, technology-oriented Smart Bangladesh and efforts to maintain commodity prices and healthcare for the poor.

The election manifesto announcement program was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today.

Speaking at the event, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Sheikh Hasina is an inspirational leader who is focused on the future generation.

"Winston Churchill once said, 'A politician thinks of the next election; a statesman, of the next generation,'" quoted Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

"For Sheikh Hasina, elections are an integral part of the democratic process. It will be there while she is fighting to save the soul of the country. Bangladesh is in her heart, in her mind."

Insisting on Awami League's commitment to perfecting democracy, Quader asserted, "We are not afraid about the outcome of the election."

"Despite recurrent arson attacks and violence, we remain resolute. Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, we will overcome these conspiracies and terrorism, preserving the honour of the red-green flag and securing victory, InShaa'Allah," he added.

According to AL sources, the party will prioritise 11 issues in its manifesto, including efforts to maintain commodity prices.

Employable education and employment for the youth, a modern technology-dependent Smart Bangladesh, an integrated agricultural system, and affordable healthcare for low-income people are some of the key areas focused on the election manifesto.

The AL election manifesto will also discuss increasing efficiency and capability in the financial sector, including banks and expanding the industry by increasing visible infrastructure.

AL will also focus on involving everyone in the universal pension, ensuring effectiveness, accountability of law enforcement agencies, and prevention of communalism, terrorism, and militancy in its election manifesto, sources said.

In addition, the Awami League will also emphasise ensuring fundamental rights for third-gender individuals.

The manifesto includes issues for implementing the Prime Minister's goals of transforming Bangladesh into a developed nation by the year 2041.

In its 2008 election manifesto, AL's slogan was "The Charter of Change."

In 2014, it was "Bangladesh is Moving Forward." In 2018, the party's slogan was "Road to Prosperity."