Potential candidates must remove pre-election campaign materials at their own expense: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has directed potential candidates of the 12th parliament elections to remove all promotional materials such as posters, banners, billboards, and other campaign-related structures which are being used to conduct early promotions.

The cost incurred for this removal also needs to be borne by the respective potential candidates, the EC noted in its directive.

A day following the announcement of the election schedule last Wednesday (15 November), the EC addressed the local government department and urged prompt action in implementing this directive.

EC officials highlighted that many potential candidates have already initiated various campaign materials in their constituencies across cities and villages.

With the campaign period for the upcoming national polls starting from 18 December as per the election schedule, allegations of violating the code of conduct may be brought against them if they secure nominations.

The directive from the EC's election management wing, signed by Deputy Secretary Atiyar Rahman, was forwarded to the local government department on Thursday (16 November), outlining the removal of promotional materials belonging to potential candidates and their election camps.

"The Election Commission has mandated the removal of campaign materials, including posters, banners, wall writings, billboards, gates, arches, enclosures, pandals, and lighting, at the expense of the respective [potential] candidates," stated the letter sent to the local government department.

Meanwhile, city corporations, municipalities, and other local government bodies have been urged to execute the removal activities within the stipulated time frame.

Failure to adhere to the election code of conduct may result in a maximum of six months imprisonment, a fine of Tk50,000, or both.

Furthermore, there are provisions for candidacy cancellation and fines of up to Tk50,000 imposed on the respective political parties for non-compliance.

As per the announced timetable, the polling day is set for 7 January, while the deadline for nomination paper submissions is 30 November.

The nomination scrutiny will take place from 1-4 December, with the finalisation of candidatures by the end of the withdrawal period on 17 December.

Symbol allocation is slated for 18 December after the withdrawal of candidatures.

As a result, candidates will have 14 days for nomination submissions and 19 days for campaigning.

Notably, campaigning is to conclude 48 hours before polling, allowing for active promotion from 18 December to 5 January.