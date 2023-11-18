Potential candidates must remove pre-election campaign materials at their own expense: EC

Politics

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 04:07 pm

Related News

Potential candidates must remove pre-election campaign materials at their own expense: EC

EC officials said many potential candidates have already initiated various campaign materials in their constituencies, and they will be accused of violating the election code of conduct if they get the nomination

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 04:07 pm
Potential candidates must remove pre-election campaign materials at their own expense: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has directed potential candidates of the 12th parliament elections to remove all promotional materials such as posters, banners, billboards, and other campaign-related structures which are being used to conduct early promotions.

The cost incurred for this removal also needs to be borne by the respective potential candidates, the EC noted in its directive.

A day following the announcement of the election schedule last Wednesday (15 November), the EC addressed the local government department and urged prompt action in implementing this directive.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

EC officials highlighted that many potential candidates have already initiated various campaign materials in their constituencies across cities and villages. 

With the campaign period for the upcoming national polls starting from 18 December as per the election schedule, allegations of violating the code of conduct may be brought against them if they secure nominations.

The directive from the EC's election management wing, signed by Deputy Secretary Atiyar Rahman, was forwarded to the local government department on Thursday (16 November), outlining the removal of promotional materials belonging to potential candidates and their election camps.

"The Election Commission has mandated the removal of campaign materials, including posters, banners, wall writings, billboards, gates, arches, enclosures, pandals, and lighting, at the expense of the respective [potential] candidates," stated the letter sent to the local government department.

Meanwhile, city corporations, municipalities, and other local government bodies have been urged to execute the removal activities within the stipulated time frame.

Failure to adhere to the election code of conduct may result in a maximum of six months imprisonment, a fine of Tk50,000, or both. 

Furthermore, there are provisions for candidacy cancellation and fines of up to Tk50,000 imposed on the respective political parties for non-compliance.

As per the announced timetable, the polling day is set for 7 January, while the deadline for nomination paper submissions is 30 November. 

The nomination scrutiny will take place from 1-4 December, with the finalisation of candidatures by the end of the withdrawal period on 17 December.

Symbol allocation is slated for 18 December after the withdrawal of candidatures.

As a result, candidates will have 14 days for nomination submissions and 19 days for campaigning. 

Notably, campaigning is to conclude 48 hours before polling, allowing for active promotion from 18 December to 5 January.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election / politics / campaigning

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

9h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

10h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

42m | TBS Economy
Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

2h | TBS Economy
Why investors are not loving the dividends

Why investors are not loving the dividends

5h | TBS Markets
Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy