BNP spreading misinformation about judiciary to shield its top leaders: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 10:15 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the BNP is trying to create confusion in the country by spreading misinformation about the constitution and judiciary to save its top leaders from justice.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement regarding the verdict against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman is "arrogant and anti-constitutional", Quader said in a party statement on Friday. 

"However, everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. The political identity of the criminal is not a matter of law," Quader said. 

Regarding the verdict, Quader said, "As the crimes of the corrupt top leadership of the BNP have been proved through long judicial process and evidence, they have been punished by the judgment of the court."

The US intelligence agency FBI has testified about the corruption and money laundering of Tarique Rahman, he said.  

"Furthermore, Tk40 crore smuggled by the Zia family has been brought back from abroad. Begum Khaleda Zia was also sentenced by the court for embezzling orphans' money as she was found guilty on the evidence and according to the prevailing law," he added. 

Corruption cases have been conducted against them following evidence and due process of law and the court delivered its verdict as per the provisions of law, said Quader.

He stressed that the government has no link in these cases. "These cases were filed during the tenure of the caretaker government. The current government has not intervened in these cases. It has been carried out at its own pace by law through a lengthy judicial process."

In the statement, Obaidul Quader added that the BNP has no faith in the country's constitution, judicial system, elections, public opinion, and democratic norms. "So they [BNP] rail against democratic institutions and repeatedly create obstacles in the establishment of an independent judiciary." 

He said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman introduced the subculture of lawlessness in Bangladesh. 

"In order to facilitate the appointment of party judges, Ziaur Rahman sent four judges into compulsory retirement in violation of the constitution. Following her footsteps, Khaleda Zia has used the judiciary as a political tool," he added.

