BNP announces fresh protests for Thursday 

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a countrywide demonstration programme for Thursday protesting the recently reported police attacks, arrests, and false cases across the country.

The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement during a press conference in Nayapaltan on Tuesday (18 October) afternoon.

He said, "Demonstration and protest programmes will be held all across the country, except Khulna, on Thursday (20 October)."