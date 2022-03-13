Police start probe over fire at 12 South Line buses

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

Police start probe over fire at 12 South Line buses

A three-member investigation committee has been formed by the police

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have started investigating the fire incident that burnt 12 buses of South Line Paribahan to ashes in Faridpur. 

A three-member investigation committee has been formed by the police and the probe body has been asked to submit a report within five working days.

The buses, kept at a field in Faridpur's Goalchamat area under the custody of a Dhaka court, caught on fire around midnight on Saturday. 

Former Faridpur city Awami League general secretary Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel are the owners of the buses. 

The two brothers are the prime accused in the much talked about Tk2, 000 crore money laundering case filed in 2020.

Faridpur Kotwali Police Station Inspector Md Gaffar filed a case over the incident on Saturday.

"We are carrying out the investigation focusing on four points. The fire might have been an attempt to get relieved from bank loans and get insurance money. Torching the buses will weaken the case. The victims of the bus owners' fraudulence could have done this to sabotage them," Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge MA Jalil told The Business Standard.

He hoped the police will be able to find out the main reason behind the incident within the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile, bus owner Sajjad Hossain Barkat's wife Suraiya Parvin suspected the incident took place just a few days after a local man moved their vehicles. 

Upon inquiry, the man who moved the buses claimed that he did it to clear the space. He also alleged that the owners staged the fire to save themselves from bank loans.

OC MA Jalil said a total of 22 buses owned by Barakat and Rubel were seized and kept at the field in Goalchamat last year. 

Fire and police officials rushed to the spot upon receiving information and were able to bring the fire under control around 2:30am, he added.

Earlier on 25 February, 2021, the court ordered the seizing of some 5,706 bighas of land and 55 vehicles owned by the Faridpur brothers.

It was CID Inspector SM Miraj Al Mahmud who had filed the money laundering against Barkat and Rubel with Kafrul police station on 26 June 2020. 

They were arrested the same year following a special drive conducted by law enforcers.

According to the case statement, the two accumulated huge illegal assets by controlling the work of various government departments, including the Local Government Engineering Department, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, the Roads and Highways Department in Faridpur between 2010 and 2020.

In addition, they amassed illegal wealth through drug peddling and land grabbing. They have become the owner of 23 buses, trucks and SUVs. 

A significant amount of money was smuggled abroad through hundi. 

Besides, the two brothers were accused of the murder of a lawyer on 20 November 1994 in Rajbari.

Top News

fire / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

3h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

6h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

18m | Videos
Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

2h | Videos
Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

2h | Videos
Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings