Police to be stricter in enforcing lockdown: DMP Commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam on Friday said the police will be even stricter than last time in enforcing the new lockdown as soon as it comes into effect.

"This time police will not exempt anyone for violating lockdown restrictions and hygiene rules," he told the media.

He noted that many people went out on the streets with various excuses during the last lockdown. "But this time it will not be allowed," he added.

The DMP Commissioner said that there will be police checkpoints at every turn and no one will be able to pass them without proper cause.

"This time, the police will work hard from the field to curb the spread of coronavirus infection," he said adding that those who will go out without acceptable excuses will be sent home after legal actions taken against them.

On Friday night, the government announced a week-long strict lockdown from next Monday (28 June) to 4 July.