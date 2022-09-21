PM seeks UN's intensified role in Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar

Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to the international community and the United Nations (UN) to play an intensified role in solving the Rohingya crisis by repatriating the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to their motherland.

The premier made the call when UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi paid a courtesy call on her at the bilateral meeting room of Lotte New York Palace hotel.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen briefed the newsmen about the activities of the prime minister on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 20 September.

In the meeting with Grandi, Sheikh Hasina also emphasised enhancing UNHCR's activities in Myanmar on Rohingya issues.

In reply, Grandi said that he would visit Myanmar soon.

The prime minister restated that the Rohingya crisis can only be resolved through repatriating the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their motherland Myanmar.

The UNHCR high commissioner also agreed with her on the matter.

During the meeting, they discussed in details the present activities of UNHCR to help the Rohingyas who took shelter in Cox's Bazar and Bhashanchar in Bangladesh.

Later, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim A A Khan QC also called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the same venue.

They discussed various aspects of cooperation between Bangladesh and the ICC.

The premier assured the ICC Prosecutor that Bangladesh will continue cooperation with all ongoing efforts at the ICC to ensure justice and accountability for the Rohingya victims in Myanmar.

Khan, in the meeting, expressed his interest to visit Bangladesh early next year.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the UN Habitat Maimunah Mohd Sharif also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Photo: BSS

In the meeting, at the bilateral meeting room of the Lotte New York Palace hotel, they discussed Bangladesh government's steps considering the importance of sustainable urbanisation and the areas of future cooperation.

In this connection, the prime minister informed him about the success of the Ashrayan Project undertaken by her government for the landless and homeless people of Bangladesh.