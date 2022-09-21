PM seeks UN's intensified role in Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar

Bangladesh

BSS
21 September, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:44 am

Related News

PM seeks UN's intensified role in Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar

BSS
21 September, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:44 am

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to the international community and the United Nations (UN) to play an intensified role in solving the Rohingya crisis by repatriating the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to their motherland.

The premier made the call when UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi paid a courtesy call on her at the bilateral meeting room of Lotte New York Palace hotel.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen briefed the newsmen about the activities of the prime minister on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 20 September.

In the meeting with Grandi, Sheikh Hasina also emphasised enhancing UNHCR's activities in Myanmar on Rohingya issues.

In reply, Grandi said that he would visit Myanmar soon.

The prime minister restated that the Rohingya crisis can only be resolved through repatriating the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their motherland Myanmar.

The UNHCR high commissioner also agreed with her on the matter.

During the meeting, they discussed in details the present activities of UNHCR to help the Rohingyas who took shelter in Cox's Bazar and Bhashanchar in Bangladesh.

Later, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim A A Khan QC also called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the same venue.

They discussed various aspects of cooperation between Bangladesh and the ICC.

The premier assured the ICC Prosecutor that Bangladesh will continue cooperation with all ongoing efforts at the ICC to ensure justice and accountability for the Rohingya victims in Myanmar.

Khan, in the meeting, expressed his interest to visit Bangladesh early next year.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the UN Habitat Maimunah Mohd Sharif also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

In the meeting, at the bilateral meeting room of the Lotte New York Palace hotel, they discussed Bangladesh government's steps considering the importance of sustainable urbanisation and the areas of future cooperation.

In this connection, the prime minister informed him about the success of the Ashrayan Project undertaken by her government for the landless and homeless people of Bangladesh.

Rohingya Crisis / Top News

Rohingya / Prime Minister / UN / Repatriation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

2h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

1h | Panorama
Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

3h | Videos
Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

3h | Videos
How to reduce food budget

How to reduce food budget

3h | Videos
Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination