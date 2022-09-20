Myanmar disrupting regional harmony to hinder Rohingya repatriation: Acting foreign secretary 

Myanmar is disrupting regional harmony to hinder the Rohingya repatriation process, says the acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral (retd) Md Khorshed Alam.

He made the remarks during a meeting with diplomats (except ASEAN envoys) stationed in Dhaka at the State Guesthouse Padma on Tuesday.

The briefing was held by the foreign ministry to convey Bangladesh's concerns over the situation in border areas with Myanmar.

The briefing lasted for around 30 minutes.

The diplomats appreciated Bangladesh's position of not stepping into Myanmar's traps by maintaining peace.

The envoys took note of Bangladesh's concerns and ensured to duly convey those to their respective capitals.

However, no representatives from China, Russia and India participated in the discussion.

The acting foreign secretary said, "Myanmar is deliberately disrupting regional harmony to hinder and delay the Rohingya repatriation process. They want to take advantage of the situation.

"Bangladesh will not fall prey to Myanmar's provocation."

Responding to a question regarding Myanmar blaming Arakan Army and ARSA for mortar shells landing in Bangladesh, the acting foreign secretary said the Myanmar side always makes the same claims.

"We sought their [diplomats'] help so that Myanmar can't take advantage of creating instability in the region," said the acting foreign secretary.

Yesterday (19 September), acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral (retd) Md Khorshed Alam briefed the heads of missions from Southeast Asian countries and apprised them of the prevailing situation at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

The acting foreign secretary conveyed Bangladesh's deep concerns on the recent incidents of mortar shells from Myanmar falling and exploding inside Bangladesh territory, indiscriminate aerial firings, human fatalities and serious injuries, damages to the properties and livelihood of the people in the bordering areas to the ASEAN envoys.

No diplomat representing Myanmar was at the briefing but diplomats from other ASEAN countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – were present.

Director General (South East Asia wing) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Md Najmul Huda was also present.

Earlier on Sunday (18 September), the government put the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Bangladesh Coast Guard on "high alert" with "reinforcement" if required on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

The same day, the foreign ministry summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Dhaka Aung Kyaw Moe arrived at the foreign ministry – for the fourth time in a month.

On Saturday (17 September), Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the government is trying to resolve the issue with Myanmar peacefully and diplomatically but a complaint will be lodged to the United Nations regarding mortar shelling at the border if necessary.

On Friday night (16 September), 17-year-old Rohingya Mohammad Iqbal was killed and five others injured when a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army exploded at the Zero Point Rohingya Camp close to the international border in Tombru, Bandarban.

The deceased and injured were all residents of the Zero Point Rohingya Camp, the camp closest to the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in No Man's Land.

Four mortar shells landed in succession at the Rohingya camp around 8pm.

Besides, indigenous youth Anganthowai Tanchangya was grievously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban the same day.

Locals said the Myanmar army had planted mines in the area.

Toatl 12 mortar shells have been fired by the Myanmar army on Bangladesh territory so far since August.