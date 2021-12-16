PM releases postage stamps, unveils tourism logo on Victory Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today released a commemorative postage stamp marking the golden jubilee of the country's victory and the day of surrender by the Pakistani occupation forces.

The Premier also released a memorial postage stamp on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and unveiled a logo inscribed with "Mujib's Bangladesh", the brand name of Bangladesh Tourism.

Photo: Collected

She attended the ceremonies at her Ganabhaban official residence, according to a message issued from PM's press wing.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, Bangladesh Post Office Director General Md Siraj Uddin and Bangladesh Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Zabed Ahmed, among others, were present.