PM for paying 5% incentive to govt employees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 11:44 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday instructed the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal to take measures to consider paying 5% of the basic salary of government employees as a special incentive.

"I request the Finance Minister to consider paying 5% of the basic salary as a special salary of the government employees during this emergency. I hope the finance minister will accept this matter. We will give them 5% of the basic salary as a special incentive," she told the general discussion on the national budget for fiscal year 2023-24 in Parliament today.

AL must be in power for graduation of Bangladesh: PM

In her speech, Sheikh Hasina elaborately highlighted the various steps taken by the government to control inflation and raised her government's development successes in different sectors, reports BSS. 

Sheikh Hasina expected the universal pension scheme can be introduced within the upcoming FY24.

