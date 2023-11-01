PM inaugurates Khulna–Mongla Port, Akhaura-Agartala railway

The final trial run of a train on the newly constructed railway track was conducted today (30 October). Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the long-awaited Khulna–Mongla Port rail line and the Akhaura-Agartala railway this morning (1 November).

The 7.9-km rail line from Akhaura to Agartala as well as a new 64-km Khulna–Mongla Port rail line aiming for acceleration of passengers and goods transport with India and other regional countries have been launched today.

The premier and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated these lines developed under the financial support of the Indian government at 11:30am.

An empty container train started its journey at 12:20pm from Gangagar in Akhaura, Brahmanbaria and successfully completed the 35-minute journey to Nishchintapur rail station in Agartala on Monday.

According to the project officials, in July 2018, the Indian contractor Texmeco Rail and Engineering Limited started the construction of the Akhaura-Agartala railway. The Bangladesh part of the 12.24 km long railway is 6.78 km. It took more than five years to complete the project due to various crises including the Coronavirus pandemic.

Distance between Kolkata and Agartala to be reduced by 1,100km

Once the Akhaura–Agartala rail line is operational, the distance between Agartala and Kolkata will be reduced by about 1,100km. Also, travel time will be reduced from 31 hours to 10 hours.

Officials concerned said that the combined cost of the Khulna–Mongla link rail line project and the Akhaura–Agartala rail link project is TK4,704 crore, of which Tk3,335 crore was mobilised by India as loans and grants.

The Khulna–Mongla rail link line will help operate trains from Mongla to some of the western destinations of Bangladesh Railways and also to Dhaka via Khulna and Padma Bridge.

The line aims to operate freight trains to Gede, Radikapur Singhabad of India and also some other destinations of Nepal and Bhutan