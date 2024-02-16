PM holds meetings with world leaders

Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina held meetings with Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Premier and Foreign Minister of Qatar Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the conference venue, Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting with Qatar&#039;s Premier and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on 16 February 2024. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting with Qatar's Premier and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on 16 February 2024. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (16 February) held meetings with several global leaders, including her Denmark and Qatar counterparts, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

Sheikh Hasina held meetings with Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Premier and Foreign Minister of Qatar Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the conference venue, Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich.

She also held talks with President of Global Affairs at Meta and Former Deputy Prime Minister of the UK Sir Nick Clegg and Senior Managing Director, Development Policy and Partnership, World Bank, Axel Van Tortsenburge alongside with Director General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

PM joins Munich Security Conference

Earlier in the morning, President of the Women Political Leaders Silvana Koch-Mehrin paid a call on Bangladesh Premier at the bilateral meeting room of the Place of Residence.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual and global interests.

Among others, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Senior Secretary of the ministry Masud Bin Momen were present during the meetings.

The Munich Security Conference 2024 is being held in German city Munich from February 16 to 18.

