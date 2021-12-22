PM Hasina leaves Dhaka for Maldives  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 12:26 pm

PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka for the Maldives today on a six-day visit at the invitation of country's President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 12:00pm.

The flight is scheduled to reach Male, the capital of the Maldives, at 3pm. She will be welcomed by the Maldivian state minister for foreign affairs.

According to Bangladesh's foreign ministry, four instruments, including two memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on health, education, transfers of prisoners and avoidance of dual taxation, are likely to be signed during the visit.

The four proposed deeds are - Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income; Agreement on the Transfer of Prisoners; MoU in the areas of Healthcare and Medical Sciences between Bangladesh and Maldives (renewal); MoU between Bangladesh and Maldives on Cooperation in the area of youth and sports development.

Besides, the MoU on Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals between Bangladesh and the Maldives will be renewed.

During the visit, Bangladesh will gift 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two South Asian nations, according to the foreign ministry.

On 23 December, Sheikh Hasina will be formally received by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the Presidential Palace. She will be given a guard of honour there.

The prime minister will have a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian President to discuss various issues.

After the meeting, the officials concerned of the two countries will sign the instruments in the presence of the Bangladesh Prime Minister and the Maldivian president.

A joint statement will be issued between the two countries while the two leaders will jointly appear in front of the media.

The prime minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 27 December.
 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh-Maldives

