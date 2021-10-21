PM Hasina calls for exploring new markets to enhance export earnings

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed diversification of the exportable products, urging businessmen and officials concerned to expand production of export items and explore new global markets to strengthen the country's economy further through enhanced foreign earnings.

"Product diversification is inevitable to boost our export earnings . . ." she said while inaugurating the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) at the capital's Purbachal area as the chief guest.

Joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence, the premier also underscored the necessity of attaining own efficiency in production to survive in the competitive economy.

She said, "Whenever you [businessmen and entrepreneurs] produce a product, you have to maintain high quality to meet the needs of different countries…Then you can survive in the market."

Sheikh Hasina opined that all the industries of the country should be prepared from now on to address the upcoming challenges, saying, "The government will extend all cooperation, but your [businessmen] own initiatives have to be there"

She said product diversification in the country is possible as digital devices are being produced here. "I think digital devices would be the major export items in the coming days," she added.

Referring to her initiative of setting up 100 economic zones across the country, she said the government has taken steps to create opportunities for local or joint investment there.

She added ready-made garments are being given the highest importance as a large number of female workers are working in the sector.

But, at the same time the government is pulling the country ahead prioritizing other sectors also, she furthered.

In addition to readymade garments and knitwear, the premier also urged the businessmen involved in manufacture and export textile, leather, and leather industries, ceramic products, frozen, fresh, and processed fish, vegetables, fruits, light engineering,

furniture, pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical products and small and cottage industries to explore new markets.

With Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in the chair, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan delivered the welcome address.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming and Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh addressed the ceremony at the BBCFEC.

A documentary on the development of Bangladesh and BBCFEC was screened at the function.

The exhibition centre will be the permanent venue for different product-based fairs throughout the year to act as a business hub in the country.

EPB undertook the BBCFEC Construction Project in Purbachal New City Project Area with co-financing of Bangladesh and China.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) has built the exhibition centre on 20 acres of land.

BBCFEC has 33,000 square metres of floor space, including two exhibition halls covering 15,418 square meters each, which have the facilities to feature more than 800 stalls.

The modern exhibition centre has its own water treatment plant, CCTV control room, WiFi system for internet, a modern fountain, car parking, fire extinguishing system, and remote-controlled entrance gate.