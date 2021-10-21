PM Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the newly built "Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre" at the capital's Purbachal area.

The premier inaugurated the centre virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence at around 10:30am on Thursday.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming also attended the ceremony.

The exhibition centre is the permanent venue for different product-based fairs throughout the year.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) undertook the construction project in the Purbachal New City Project Area which is jointly financed by Bangladesh and China.

The "China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC)" has built the exhibition centre on 20 acres of land area with a cost of Tk1,303.50 crore, of which China has provided Tk625.70 crore for the project.

The centre has 33,000 square metres of floor space, including an exhibition hall covering 15,418 square meters.

The modern exhibition centre has its own water treatment plant, CCTV control room, WiFi, a modern fountain, and a remote-controlled entrance gate.

With Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in the chair, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan delivered the welcome address.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming and Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh also spoke at BBCFEC.

A documentary on the development of Bangladesh and BBCFEC was screened at the function.

Meanwhile, EPB is planning to organize the 26th edition of Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) at the BBCFEC, as it has received the nod

from the commerce ministry to hold the exposition, according to the officials familiar with the process.

DITF has been organized 25 times since 1995 at Sher-e-Banglanagar in Dhaka.

The government took the initiative to shift the fair to Purbachal to avoid the severe traffic congestion during the DITF time in Sher-e-Banglanagar, where the key government offices are located.