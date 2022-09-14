Brought support in trade, agri, connectivity and energy sectors from India visit: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 September, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 06:01 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her recent visit to India was fruitful as the neighbouring country pledged support to facilitate trade, agriculture, connectivity and energy sectors of Bangladesh. 

"I have received support from our friendly neighbour in business, trade, agriculture, communication, in all sectors. We are getting oil by pipeline that India built," she told the media while briefing on her recent visit to India Wednesday (14 August). 

Drawing on neighbouring country's aid in the energy sector, PM said India will set up a pipeline to supply fuel oil to the Parbatipur oil depot from Numaligarh in Assam to facilitate the northern region of Bangladesh. 

"Through the project, the economic condition of people in northern Bangladesh will develop further," she added. 

Dismissing BNP's allegation of Bangladesh not being benefited from PM's visit, Sheikh Hasina highlighted various agreements and MoUs with India and said, "I don't think I have returned empty-handed."

Bangladesh and India have pledged to work jointly to bring down the number of deaths on India-Bangladesh border down to zero, said the PM. 

She also noted that her recent visit to India has opened a new horizon in the bilateral relationship between the two countries. 

"Bangladesh's relation with India is historic. Their support during our Liberation War and post-indepence Bangladesh has given this friendship special significance." 

The prime minister in a question and answer session during the conference said she was treated cordially during her visit to India. 

Answering a question on India's contribution to bilateral cooperation, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh received significant support in many sectors including trade and communications.  

In response to a question on when Bangladesh will be benefited from the Surma-Kushiara project with India, PM Hasina assured that the joint river commission of Bangladesh and India will soon implement their decisions following the recent meeting to ensure irrigation water to five Bangladesh upazilas through Kushiara water sharing deal. 

Regarding the upcoming national elections, Sheikh Hasina said the ruling Awami League wishes all parties will take part in the polls. 

Warning about the global economic turbulence, PM said, "The current crisis will be more severe in the future. My fear is that there will be a worldwide famine followed by the global financial crisis created after the Ukraine-Russia war."

"We must take care of our own first so that we do not have to be dependent on other countries," she added. 

Sheikh Hasina recently went on a four-day official visit to India for the first time in three years. The last time she travelled to India was in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

She started her India tour by offering prayers at the much-revered Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in New Delhi on 5 September.

Before that, the Bangladesh premier arrived at the Palam Airport in New Delhi on the same day as India rolled out the red carpet to welcome Sheikh Hasina.

On the first day of her India visit, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar paid a call on the Bangladesh premier at summit room of her Place of Residence, ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina had bilateral talks and a one-to-one meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House on the second day of her India visit on 6 September.

The Bangladesh premier was formally received by her Indian counterpart while a ceremonial guard of honour was accorded to her.

After holding the bilateral talks, seven MoUs (Memorandums of Understandings) were signed between the two neighbouring countries that included a MoU on withdrawal of 153 cusec water from Kushiara River by Bangladesh.

The two premiers also unveiled several projects jointly taken by both the countries that included Unit-I of Maitree Power Plant, a 1320 (660x2) MW super critical coal-fired thermal power plant at Rampal, Khulna.

A joint statement was issued later in which India has offered free transit to Bangladesh for exporting its products to third country as Bangladesh premier and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have reiterated their strong commitment to strengthening bilateral relations further.

 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh-India

