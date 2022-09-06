Modi receives Hasina in a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

PM Narendra Modi received PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh in a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photo: @MEAIndia

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan of India on Tuesday, a day after she arrived there on a four-day visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bangladesh PM as she arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sheikh Hasina shook hands with PM Modi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present.

Rashtrapati Bhavan was all decked up for welcoming Sheikh Hasina.

Describing India as a trusted friend of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our Liberation War. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other."

Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today. Apart from it, she will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that By PM Sheikh Hasina

The two Prime Ministers are set to discuss issues related to trade, connectivity and defence today.

Speaking about her upcoming talks with PM Modi, she added: "With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that."

Sheikh Hasina signed the visitor book after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

PM Hasina pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to India's Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Sheikh Hasina paid homage by placing a wreath at the altar of the Samadhi (memorial) of Mahatma Gandhi, the preeminent leader of the Indian independence and civil right movements, in Delhi's Rajghat.

She stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect for the memory of Mahatma Gandhi.

The premier then signed the visitors' book at the establishment.

Rajghat is a memorial on the bank of the Yamuna River, dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

It is a black marble platform that marks the spot of Mahatma Gandhi's cremation.

Hope for fruitful discussion: PM Hasina

Our main focus is to develop our people's federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our two countries work together so that people in India and Bangladesh and across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus.

I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim - to develop economically and also fulfill the basic needs of our people - that we will be able to do. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Within hours of her arrival, Sheikh Hasina met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest and importance, sources said.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. The warmth and frequency of our leadership level contacts is a testimony to our close neighbourly partnership," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening.



After the meeting, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told journalists that both Bangladesh and India placed their proposals to enhance the connectivity between the two neighbouring countries.

Bangladesh said priority should be given on those projects that will ensure betterment for the people of Bangladesh, India, Bhutan and Nepal. "We know that there are some projects that are getting late," said the foreign secretary.

Talking about the grid connectivity, the foreign secretary said that there are matters of bringing electricity from Nepal and Bhutan while there is also the issue of passing electricity from one part of India to another one.

Both the prime minister and the Indian external affairs minister expressed their hopes on this issue, he said.

The foreign secretary said they are also looking into which medium of transaction will be chosen to settle such purchases. "From India, we can get their surplus fuel (if any) with our favourable terms and conditions. We will of course consider that."

As Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on a four-day visit to India on Monday (September 5), the long-standing, unresolved dispute over the sharing of the waters of the Teesta is back in the news.

The issue of water-sharing remains a key irritant in the bilateral relationship that has otherwise been strengthened significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Hasina and her Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and Bangladesh are likely to sign pacts on water sharing on the Kushiyara river, training and IT cooperation in Railways, science, space and media cooperation.

PM Modi visited Bangladesh in 2021. Maitri Diwas celebrations were held in 20 capitals around the world including Delhi and Dhaka. Prime Ministers of both countries have met 12 times since 2015.

India and Bangladesh have sought to create a model for regional cooperation besides reviving several connectivity initiatives over the last few years. The Akhaura-Agartala rail link will reopen soon, and it is anticipated that Agartala and Chittagong will be connected by air in a few weeks.

Bangladesh is an important partner under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy. The cooperation extends to all fields including security, trade & commerce, power & energy, transport & connectivity, science & technology, defence, rivers, and maritime affairs among others.

Bangladesh is now India's biggest trade partner in South Asia. Bilateral trade has grown from $9 billion to $18 billion in the last five years. Bangladesh has become the fourth largest export destination for India with a growth of over 66 per cent from $9.69 billion in FY 2020-21 to $16.15 billion in FY 2021-22.

Despite the Covid pandemic, both countries were able to achieve progress on important connectivity initiatives. Bangladesh is India's largest development partner with nearly one-fourth of the Government of India (GoI) commitment under the GoI Line of Credit (LoC) has been made to Bangladesh. Total contracts have crossed the milestone figure of USD 2 billion and total disbursements have crossed USD 1 billion.