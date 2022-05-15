PM greets new UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Bangladesh

BSS
15 May, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 05:31 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended heartiest felicitations to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his assumption of the office as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh.

In a message, Sheikh Hasina wrote to the new UAE president, "Your election to this position manifests the strong confidence and deep trust that the UAE's Federal Supreme Council and the people of the UAE have reposed in your able leadership and profound wisdom," said a press release of Prime Minister's Press Wing.

She added, "Bangladesh and the UAE have developed a time-tested friendship enjoying excellent bilateral collaboration in various areas of mutual interests since the attainment of both of our statehood in 1971."

The premier recalled with deep appreciation in her letter the historic recognition of Bangladesh as an independent sovereign state by the UAE as the first Gulf country on 10 March in 1974, which paved the way for achieving Bangladesh's recognition from the brotherly Arab countries, thus laying the foundation for the bilateral partnerships with the region.

She mentioned, "I take pride in noting that our rock-solid bilateral relations have reached today the high watermark of mutual collaboration with remarkable progress in many areas, including cooperation in human resources, business, trade, commerce, investment, culture, education and defense sectors."

Sheikh Hasina expressed her firm belief that the existing engagements and partnerships between the two countries will be further consolidated and cemented for the people's welfare of both the countries through shared efforts.

To that end, the premier said that she looks forward to working closely with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the end of her letter, she wished the new president of the UAE good health, happiness, and a productive tenure, and the brotherly people of the UAE continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / UAE president

