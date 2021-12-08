PM for forging strong worker-owner relations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday stressed the need for having cordial and strong relations between the industry owners and workers in their own interest in this competitive world.

"I always request our owners and workers that there should be a good and cordial relation between the owners and workers," she said while addressing the Green Factory Award 2020 programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The award was distributed among the winners while eight newly constructed structures, including a women's hostel, inaugurated at the function held at the Osmani Smriti Auditorium.

Sheikh Hasina said the owners will have to keep in mind that the workers keep the wheels of their factories moving, paving the way for them to earn money. The workers must also remain aware they can earn their livelihoods since there are factories and thus support their families.

Pointing out that some outsiders – may be union leaders or vested quarters – are sometimes seen trying to destabilise factories, she said it is necessary to stay ready to keep production in the factories and export uninterrupted as this is a competitive world.

"If a disturbing situation is created, it'll disrupt exports, hamper the work environment and thus you will lose jobs. So, the workers will have to play a responsible role keeping this view in mind," the PM said.

A total of 30 factories from six sectors were conferred with the award, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On behalf of the prime minister, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian handed over the awards to the representatives of the factories at the city's Osmani Smriti Auditorium.

