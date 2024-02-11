PM for expansion of export market, diversification of productions

Bangladesh

BSS
11 February, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 04:15 pm

"To increase exports, the market should be expanded alongside diversification of products," she said while BGMEA leaders paid a courtesy call on the premier at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (11 February) laid emphasis on the expansion of export market and diversification of productions.

"To increase exports, the market should be expanded alongside diversification of products," she said while leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) paid a courtesy call on the premier at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina also urged the country's businessmen to pay special attention to ensure the quality of the produced goods.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon, in a media briefing, said that during the meeting, the BGMEA delegation briefed the premier about business, trade, exports and recent market situations.

As the delegation members pointed out some problems caused by various reasons, including the global situation, the Prime Minister listened to them attentively and assured them of solving those as soon as possible.

The delegation included BGMEA President Farooq Hasan, former President and former Commerce Minister Tipu Munsi, former Presidents Abdus Salam Murshidi, Shafiul Islam Siddiqur Rahman and other leaders of the organisation.

