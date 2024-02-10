Bangladesh's apparel export to USA dips over 25% in 2023 

RMG

Jasim Uddin
10 February, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 10:42 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's apparel export to USA dips over 25% in 2023 

Bangladesh’s apparel exports to the US was $9.72 billion in 2022, according to the US Department of Commerce’s Office of Textiles and Apparel (Otexa) data.

Jasim Uddin
10 February, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 10:42 pm
Workers tailoring clothes at an RMG factory in Bangladesh. File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Workers tailoring clothes at an RMG factory in Bangladesh. File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh's apparel shipments to the United States, its single largest export destination in 2023, declined 25% year on year to $7.29 billion due to high inflation caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Bangladesh's apparel exports to the US was $9.72 billion in 2022, according to the US Department of Commerce's Office of Textiles and Apparel (Otexa) data.

The data also mentioned that the country's overall apparel imports also declined 22.04 % year on year to $77.84 billion, while the import value was $99.86 billion a year ago.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In terms of volume, Bangladesh RMG export to the USA in 2023 also plunged about 28% to 2.25 billion square metres from 3.13 billion square metres in 2022, according to the Otexa data.

Talking to The Business Standard, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan said that the global apparel market was very volatile in 2023 as every country has reduced their imports due to high inflation driven by the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said that the largest apparel importer country - the US - also decreased their consumption due to the high inflation in 2023.

He said Bangladesh was not the only country which experienced negative growth in apparel export to the US market; every exporting country had the same experience in 2023.

The BGMEA president hoped that this market will be better in the coming days.

He also mentioned that the US inflation and interest would be stable, which may help the market rebound in coming months.

The share of Bangladeshi apparel in the US market was about 10% in in 2022, while it fell to 9.37% last year.

However, Bangladesh's position remained unchanged as the third-largest apparel exporter to the US market after China and Vietnam, which occupied their positions with 20.96% and 18.21% share respectively.

The OTEXA data showed, in 2023, Chinese apparel export to the USA fell 10.83% to $16.32 billion from $21.75 billion a year ago.

Vietnam and India's apparel exports in 2023 decreased 22.29% and 21.42% respectively.

Indonesia and Cambodia's apparel export to the United States fell 25.19% and 23.58% respectively in the year.

Bangladesh / Top News

RMG / Bangladesh / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

15h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

12h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

15h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

2h | Videos
Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

3h | Videos
Biden suddenly got angry, why?

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

4h | Videos
Bangla Pitha Festival in Kuwait

Bangla Pitha Festival in Kuwait

1h | Videos