Full text of PM's written speech at press conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today addressed a press conference at her official Ganabhaban residence here this afternoon on her joining the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and visits to the USA and the UK.

She read out a written speech at the beginning of the press conference.

Following is the verbatim of her written speech:

Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim

Colleagues and

Dear journalist brothers and sisters,

Assalamu Alaikum. Good afternoon.

My heartiest greetings to all.

On September 17 in 2023, I went to New York to join the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. I stayed there till September 22. I returned home on Wednesday last after wrapping up my visit from September 23 to September 30 in Washington and September 30 to October 3 in the United Kingdom.

I addressed the debate session of the General Assembly on September 22. The theme for this year's General Debate was "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all."

The topics I upheld in my speech were:

I emphasized unity, solidarity and multilateralism instead of divisions, parochialism and isolation in achieving world peace and sustainable prosperity and facing the challenges of common crises.

Bangladesh and other developing countries lagged behind in implementing SDG due to the impacts of climate change and coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war. Under the circumstances, I called for keeping intact the special advantages entitled under this category for required period even after the graduation from the category of least developed countries (LDCs).

I called for inclusion of special provisions relating to natural calamities in all credit systems and financing at concessions, low interest rate and minimum terms for developing nations after reforming international financial institutions.

Proposal to introduce regional 'Food Bank' side by side putting importance on increasing global investment in the sector of agricultural products preservation for ensuring food security.

I highlighted my government's notable activities and successes. These included programme for meeting climate change risks, Ashrayan project for homeless people, social safety net, distribution of rice and other products at reasonable prices for low income group people, multifaceted programme for ensuring women empowerment and gender equity, free textbook distribution and scholarship programme and introducing community clinic like projects.

I thanked international community for mentioning community clinic model as "Sheikh Hasina Initiative" at the United Nations General Assembly and recognized it as a model for other developing nations.

I expressed our concern over the rise of global terrorism, misuse of information and communication technology, creation of hatred and extremism. I reiterated my government's "zero tolerance" policy against extremism and terrorism.

I called upon the international community for repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingya population who took shelter in Bangladesh, to Myanmar to ensure security and stability in the region.

I demanded that the human rights protection issues don't be used as a weapon to put pressure on developing nations. I firmly announced that my government has been ensuring democracy, rule of law and freedom of expression as per the constitution and it will continue it.

I joined many important summits and high-level meetings in this year's UNGA. Those include: