PM asks to remain prepared to face flood

Bangladesh

BSS
06 September, 2021, 04:10 pm
06 September, 2021, 06:59 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked all concerned to remain prepared to tackle the flood as the water of the rivers is on rising trend.

She gave the directive at a weekly cabinet meeting chaired by her.

The Premier joined the meeting from her official Ganabhaban residence here while other cabinet members got connected from the Cabinet Division at Bangladesh Secretariat.

After coming out of the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a news briefing that, "A discussion was held about the flood. The Prime Minister asked all to be prepared as the water level is increasing in the Padma and Jamuna river basins."

The Prime Minister asked the agriculture minister to ensure stock of T-Aman paddy as people in flood affected areas can plant the paddy if they face difficulties due to prolong water logging.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Flood / river

