Plot-to-plot BDS map set to commence in February: Land minister

Land Minister Narayon Chandra Chanda said the Bangladesh Digital Survey (BDS) programme is gaining momentum in the country.

"Through the EDLMS project under BDS, the place selection and setting up pillars of the digital survey control point i.e. PCSM pillar (permanent cadastral survey mark) in Chattogram and Narayanganj City Corporation, Manikganj Municipality, and Dhamrai Upazila is underway," said the land minister.

Narayan Chandra Chanda said this while inaugurating the 134th Survey and Settlement Training Course organised by the Land Record and Survey Department (DLRS) at the joint camp adjacent to the Officers Training Institute (UTI) mosque in Savar on Sunday.

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman was present as a special guest.

The minister said control-point selection has been completed in Manikganj and Narayanganj.

He said the selection of places in Chattogram and Dhamrai will end this week and BDS operations will start in Rajshahi and Kushtia next week.

The minister hoped by the end of next month, BDS map-making through plot-to-plot surveys using satellite, drone, and other fourth-generation technology will commence in selected areas across the country.

Special guest Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman said to the trainees, "This type of joint training is very important to provide proper land services to the citizens. This generates new ideas for service delivery through mutual exchange. The cordial relationship born out of the training is helpful in interdepartmental work later in the career."

The secretary advised everyone to participate in the training with pleasure. At this time, the secretary said that this training for the Assistant Commissioner (Land) is part of the direction of the head of the government.

The latest technology of digital surveys, including South Korea's state-of-the-art survey drones, aircraft, GNSS, and ETS, will arrive by February 10.

The BDS operation is being conducted with direct technical assistance from Korea. An 18-member Korean skilled manpower is working in the project area.

Earlier, Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman and Director General of the Department of Land Record and Survey Anis Mahmud welcomed the minister on his arrival at Savar.

Later, the trainers of the DLRS showed the minister a demo of a modern land survey and presented a general idea about the modern survey machines including drones, GNSS, and ETS machines.

Responding to a question from journalists present at the end of the programme, the land minister said, "I will work to ensure fair rights over people's land." Replying to another question, the minister said, "Digital land zoning map is being prepared through another project, which will make planned use of land including protection of agricultural land, wetlands, hills, and forests."

Officials of the Ministry of Land and DLRS were also present at the inauguration ceremony presided over by the Director General of DLRS.

Besides, the local administration, land administration, police administration of Savar Upazila, and various officials of the neighboring OTI and Fisheries Training Institute were present.

DLRS Director and Course Director Md Mominur Rashid delivered the welcome speech.

The 51-day course involving 56 officers from the administration and police cadres of Bangladesh Civil Service and Bangladesh Judicial Service is scheduled to end in March.

Once BDS is implemented, automation systems will be introduced, including land survey, and network establishment within land management offices. With the establishment of a link between Mouza-map and record, land owners will be able to easily view records and plots online.

Transparency and accountability in land survey and management will be ensured, which will reduce public suffering and create skilled human resources. Mouza map and khatian will be available online at the same time in the BDS program. Within 15 days, a Khatian will be prepared with a map of automatically created holding.