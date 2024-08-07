'Please refrain from all kinds of violence': Dr Yunus

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who is set to lead the interim government of Bangladesh, has called on everyone to refrain from violence.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (7 August), he congratulated "the brave students who took the lead in making our Second Victory Day possible and to the people for giving your total support to them."

"Let us make the best use of our new victory.  Let us not let this slip away because of our mistakes. I fervently appeal to everybody to stay calm. Please refrain from all kinds of violence," he also said.

He called on all students, members of all political parties and non-political people to stay calm

"This is our beautiful country with lots of exciting possibilities. We must protect and make it a wonderful country for us and for our future generations," said the Nobel laureate.

"Our youth is ready to give this leadership in creating a new world. Let us not miss the chance by going into any senseless violence.  Violence is our enemy.  Please don't create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country," he urged.

"If we take the path of violence everything will be destroyed. Please stay calm. Help those around you to stay calm," said Dr Yunus.

Dr Yunus is reported to return home around 2:00pm tomorrow (8 August).

Yunus was in France for a minor medical procedure but will return to take up the post of chief adviser to the interim government.

He was chosen to be the chief adviser of the upcoming interim government in a meeting between a 13-member team of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leadership with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the chiefs of three military forces last night (6 August), President's press wing confirmed at midnight.

