Dr Yunus to arrive at Dhaka airport 2:00pm tomorrow

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who would spearhead Bangladesh's new interim government, is set to return home by noon tomorrow (8 August).

He is scheduled to arrive at the Dhaka airport at 2:00pm, reads a press statement issued by Yunus Centre, the global hub for social business dedicated to sharing Nobel Peace Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus's vision, today (7 August).

"Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka on the Emirates flight (EK-582) from Dubai at 2:10 PM Dhaka time (GMT +6) on Thursday 8 August 2024 subject to flight being on time," stated the press statement.

Yunus was in France for a minor medical procedure but will return to take up the post of chief adviser to the interim government.

The decision was made on Tuesday (6 August) at a meeting between a 13-member team of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leadership with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the chiefs of three military forces, President's press wing confirmed at midnight.

"An interim govt will be announced within 24 hours," Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of the student movement, told the media around 12:15am today.

"We have presented a list of 10-15 individuals. We will not publish the list now as it is not confirmed yet. We will sit with all political parties to discuss the list."

Nahid also said, "Dr Yunus is not in the country yet. He will return tomorrow."

"The three armed forces chiefs and the president praised and appreciated the people taking to the streets to control traffic and ensure security for the temples and minority communities," he added.

Earlier around 6pm, the coordinators entered the Bangabhaban.

Dhaka University Professors Asif Nazrul and Tanjim Uddin also attended the meeting.