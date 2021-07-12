In pictures: Mismanagement, caution to the wind, amid cries for food

Hundreds of people lined up in front of a Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) truck in the capital's Uttar Shajahanpur to buy low-cost essentials today.

Customers complained that the truck had arrived late today, with many having waited in queue for two to four hours. People began lining up from 8am today.

Despite a strict lockdown in place and with police presence, social distancing was not being followed and many were seen making improper use of their masks. According to a Consumer Association of Bangladesh report, the cost of living has gone up 6.88%, the highest in three years. For many, the TCB trucks are the only means of affording basic essentials without breaking their banks.